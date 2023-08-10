Transfer News Live, August 10: Harry Maguire-Donny Van de Beek Set to Leave Manchester United, Ishan Pandita to Join Kerala Blasters

Live now
Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 07:15 IST
New Delhi, India
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. West Ham United have agreed a deal in principle with Premier League rivals Manchester United for England defender Harry Maguire. Sky Sports and BBC report the deal to be worth around 30 million pounds with personal terms not expected to be a problem. Real Sociedad and Manchester United are still negotiating for Donny van de Beek loan deal, with discussions regarding fees, how to cover salary and the option to buy clause in 2024. Ishan Pandita is expected to join
West Ham United are said to be confident of roping in Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire. The English defender is also keen on joining West Ham and has spoken to the club’s manager Davis Moyes via phone calls on several occasions over the last few days.