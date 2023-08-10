CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Transfer News Live, August 10: Harry Maguire-Donny Van de Beek Set to Leave Manchester United, Ishan Pandita to Join Kerala Blasters

Live now

Transfer News Live, August 10: Harry Maguire-Donny Van de Beek Set to Leave Manchester United, Ishan Pandita to Join Kerala Blasters

Transfer News Live Updates: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 07:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Harry Maguire, Donny Van de Beek and Ishan Pandita
Harry Maguire, Donny Van de Beek and Ishan Pandita (Twitter)

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. West Ham United have agreed a deal in principle with Premier League rivals Manchester United for England defender Harry Maguire. Sky Sports and BBC report the deal to be worth around 30 million pounds with personal terms not expected to be a problem. Real Sociedad and Manchester United are still negotiating for Donny van de Beek loan deal, with discussions regarding fees, how to cover salary and the option to buy clause in 2024. Ishan Pandita is expected to join

Aug 10, 2023 07:12 IST

Manchester United Transfer News Live: Harry Maguire to Join West Ham United

West Ham United are said to be confident of roping in Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire. The English defender is also keen on joining West Ham and has spoken to the club’s manager Davis Moyes via phone calls on several occasions over the last few days.

his new Kerala Blasters teammates in Kolkata ahead of their Durand Cup campaign.

