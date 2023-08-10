Transfer News Live, August 10: Harry Maguire-Donny Van de Beek Set to Leave Manchester United, Ishan Pandita to Join Kerala Blasters

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. West Ham United have agreed a deal in principle with Premier League rivals Manchester United for England defender Harry Maguire. Sky Sports and BBC report the deal to be worth around 30 million pounds with personal terms not expected to be a problem. Real Sociedad and Manchester United are still negotiating for Donny van de Beek loan deal, with discussions regarding fees, how to cover salary and the option to buy clause in 2024. Ishan Pandita is expected to join