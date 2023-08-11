Transfer News LIVE, August 11: Harry Kane to Decide Tottenham Future After Bayern Munich's €100m+ Bid

Live now
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad.
Bournemouth have signed midfielder Alex Scott and defender Max Aarons on long-term contracts.
The 19-year-old Scott arrives from Bristol City on a transfer fee that the Championship side said was a club record.
Bournemouth did not disclose details of the transfer, but British media said the fee was about 25 million pounds. ($31.80 million).
Scott was part of the England under-19 squad who won the 2022 European Championship.
Aarons, 23, moves to the Cherries from Norwich City for a fee of around 12 million pounds ($15.21 million) according to British media.
West Ham United have signed Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year deal.
Alvarez has joined the Hammers for an undisclosed fee after the club fought off strong competition from other top European clubs to bring him to London Stadium.
Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham, for a Bundesliga record fee of over 100 million euros ($110 million).
Bayern have reportedly submitted their final bid for the 30-year-old striker, breaking through the 100-million-euro barrier for the first time.
Kane could leave on a free at the end of his deal in 2024.