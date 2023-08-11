Transfer News LIVE, August 11: Harry Kane to Decide Tottenham Future After Bayern Munich's €100m+ Bid

Bournemouth have signed midfielder Alex Scott and defender Max Aarons on long-term contracts.

The 19-year-old Scott arrives from Bristol City on a transfer fee that the Championship side said was a club record.

Bournemouth did not disclose details of the transfer, but British media said the fee was about 25 million pounds. ($31.80 million).

Scott was part of the England under-19 squad who won the 2022 European Championship.

Aarons, 23, moves to the Cherries from Norwich City for a fee of around 12 million pounds ($15.21 million) according to British media.