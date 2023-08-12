CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE, August 12: Tottenham's Harry Kane Comepletes Bayern Munich Medical, Chelsea vs Liverpool for Caicedo

Live now

Transfer News LIVE, August 12: Tottenham's Harry Kane Comepletes Bayern Munich Medical, Chelsea vs Liverpool for Caicedo

Transfer News Live Updates: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 06:56 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Harry Kane and Moises Caicedo
Harry Kane and Moises Caicedo (AP and Twitter)

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Bayern Munich reportedly reached a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane with the deal being worth around 100 million euros. The England captain arrived in Munich after some delay but completed his medical. Chelsea and Liverpool have gone to battle in the transfer market for the signature of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian is set to become the most expensive player in English football history as both clubs see the 21-year-old as integral to

Aug 12, 2023 06:53 IST

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane Attends Bayern Medical

Harry Kane has completed the first part of his Bayern medical.

The soon-to-be-former Tottenham Hotspur star has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich for a 4-year deal and will wear the number 9 shirt for the German champions.

Read more

their hopes of bouncing back after disappointing seasons.

