Transfer News LIVE, August 14: Kylian Mbappe Returns to PSG Training, Neymar to Leave for Al-Hilal

Tensions between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain eased a little on Sunday after the star striker was allowed to return to training following 'constructive and positive talks'. Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to media reports, and will pay 115 million pounds, eclipsing the previous mark