Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE, August 14: Kylian Mbappe Returns to PSG Training, Neymar to Leave for Al-Hilal

Live now

Transfer News LIVE, August 14: Kylian Mbappe Returns to PSG Training, Neymar to Leave for Al-Hilal

Transfer News Live Updates: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 08:09 IST

Paris, France

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe (X)

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Tensions between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain eased a little on Sunday after the star striker was allowed to return to training following ‘constructive and positive talks’. Neymar has reportedly agreed a two-year deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to media reports, and will pay 115 million pounds, eclipsing the previous mark

Aug 14, 2023 08:03 IST

PSG Transfer News Live: Kylian Mbappe to Stay

Kylian Mbappe is staying on at PSG!

“After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has returned to training with the first-team group this (Sunday) morning,” PSG said in a statement on Sunday.

Read more

set when they bought Enzo Fernandez. Caicedo would sign an eight-year contract.

