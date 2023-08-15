Transfer News LIVE, August 15: Moises Caicedo Signs With Chelsea, PSG's Neymar Set to Join Al-Hilal

Live now
Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 08:31 IST
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Chelsea have broken the British transfer record for the second time in a year by signing Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion on an eight-year contract. Neymar is headed for Saudi Arabia after Pro League side Al Hilal agreed a two-year deal with Paris St Germain. The transfer fee was reported to be about 90 million euros plus add-ons and subject to completing a medical. Kylian Mbappe was reinstated into Paris St Germain’s first
Stade Rennais have signed Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from AS Roma on a two-year contract.
No financial details were announced but Italian media said Ligue 1 club Rennes will pay a total of around three million euros for the 35-year-old.
According to reports, PSG’s Brazilian superstar Neymar is all set to make the move to the ambitious Saudi Pro League with his switch to Al Hilal from the Parisian club.
Chelsea completed the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo on Monday for a reported Premier League record fee of up to 115 million pounds.
The Blues said the 21-year-old has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with a club option for a further year, after Chelsea beat off competition from Liverpool for his signature.
It is the second time Chelsea have broken the British transfer record in seven months after spending £107 million on Enzo Fernandez in January.