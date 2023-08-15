Transfer News LIVE, August 15: Moises Caicedo Signs With Chelsea, PSG's Neymar Set to Join Al-Hilal

Chelsea completed the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo on Monday for a reported Premier League record fee of up to 115 million pounds.

The Blues said the 21-year-old has agreed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with a club option for a further year, after Chelsea beat off competition from Liverpool for his signature.

It is the second time Chelsea have broken the British transfer record in seven months after spending £107 million on Enzo Fernandez in January.