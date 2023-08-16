Transfer News LIVE, August 16: Chelsea Pip Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, PSG's Neymar Joins Al-Hilal

Live now
Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 09:21 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. According to media reports, Chelsea agreed a fee of 53 million pounds for the 19-year-old. Liverpool also made a bid for Lavia but missed out on the Belgian who will now join Chelsea’s British record-signing Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge. Neymar has signed a two-year contract at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal after six years with Paris St Germain. No financial details were disclosed
Chelsea has reportedly signed Romeo Lavia from Southampton, beating out efforts from Liverpool.
Arsenal signed Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent.
According to British media reports, Arsenal paid Brentford a loan fee worth three million pounds for Raya and will have the option to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent basis for 27 million pounds.
Neymar said he was relishing “new challenges and opportunities in new places” after he joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.
📝 Neymar Jr Signs With Al-Hilal Until 2025#AlHilal 💙#Neymar_Hilali pic.twitter.com/Ll3FV6ouph
— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 15, 2023