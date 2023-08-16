CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Independence DayAkshay KumarPooja BhattOla Electric Motorcycles
Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE, August 16: Chelsea Pip Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, PSG's Neymar Joins Al-Hilal

Live now

Transfer News LIVE, August 16: Chelsea Pip Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, PSG's Neymar Joins Al-Hilal

Transfer News Live Updates: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 09:21 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Romeo Lavia and Neymar
Romeo Lavia and Neymar (X and AP)

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. According to media reports, Chelsea agreed a fee of 53 million pounds for the 19-year-old. Liverpool also made a bid for Lavia but missed out on the Belgian who will now join Chelsea’s British record-signing Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge. Neymar has signed a two-year contract at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal after six years with Paris St Germain. No financial details were disclosed

Aug 16, 2023 09:21 IST

Transfer News Live: Chelsea Get Southampton's Romeo Lavia

Chelsea has reportedly signed Romeo Lavia from Southampton, beating out efforts from Liverpool.

Aug 16, 2023 08:22 IST

Transfer News Live: Arsenal Sign Brentford's David Raya on Loan

Arsenal signed Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent.

According to British media reports, Arsenal paid Brentford a loan fee worth three million pounds for Raya and will have the option to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent basis for 27 million pounds.

Aug 16, 2023 07:38 IST

Transfer News Live: Neymar Joins Al-Hilal from PSG

Neymar said he was relishing “new challenges and opportunities in new places” after he joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal.

READ MORE

Read more

but the fee was reported to be about 90 million euros plus add-ons.

Latest News

Latest Blogs