Transfer News LIVE, August 16: Chelsea Pip Liverpool for Romeo Lavia, PSG's Neymar Joins Al-Hilal

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton. According to media reports, Chelsea agreed a fee of 53 million pounds for the 19-year-old. Liverpool also made a bid for Lavia but missed out on the Belgian who will now join Chelsea’s British record-signing Moises Caicedo at Stamford Bridge. Neymar has signed a two-year contract at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal after six years with Paris St Germain. No financial details were disclosed