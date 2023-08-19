CHANGE LANGUAGE
Transfer News LIVE, August 19: Benjamin Pavard to Stay at Inter Milan, Liverpool Sign Wataru Endo



Transfer News Live Updates: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 08:45 IST

New Delhi, India

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Aston Villa signed Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo on loan from Galatasaray. Zaniolo, 24, is the Premier League club’s fourth signing since the end of last season. The deal reportedly involves an option for Villa to make the move permanent. Liverpool have signed Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart on a long-term contract. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported Liverpool offered around 16 million pounds to sign the

Aug 19, 2023 08:45 IST

Transfer News Live: Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic Out?

Fulham boss Marco Silva clarified that Saudi transfer target Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss their home Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday due to injury.

“Just Mitrovic is going to be out of the game, all the other players are going to be ready,” Silva said.

Aug 19, 2023 07:40 IST

Transfer News Live: Aston Villa Sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray

Aston Villa have signed Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo from Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray on a one-season loan for five million euros.

There is a “conditional compulsory purchase option” so if certain criteria are met Villa will pay another 22.5 million euros ($24.45 million) plus 15.5 million euros in possible add-ons to make the move permanent.

Read more

30-year-old who has 50 caps for Japan.

