Transfer News Live, August 2: Al-Nassr Signs Sadio Mane, Manchester United To Announce Rasmus Hojlund?

August 02, 2023
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Bayern Munich’s Senegal forward Sadio Mane has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after one season with the Bundesliga champions. Mane has signed a four-year contract, Al-Nassr added on X, formerly known as Twitter. Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said the Saudis paid 40 million euros for the 31-year-old with two more years left on his Bayern contract. Brentford goalkeeper David Raya has reportedly agreed personal terms with Mikel
Rasmus Hojlund completed his medical at Old Trafford and first part of media duties as Manchester United player.
The Dutch star is expected to be announced by the Red Devils, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Saudi side Al Nassr announced the signing of Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane. The Senegalese international is the latest high-profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league and will link up with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both clubs announced the transfer involving the former Liverpool star which German media estimated at around 30 million euros with an annual salary for Mane of 40 million plus 10 million in results-based bonuses.