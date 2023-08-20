CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE, August 20: Aleksandar Mitrovic Joins Al-Hilal, Galatasaray Loan Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

Transfer News LIVE, August 20: Aleksandar Mitrovic Joins Al-Hilal, Galatasaray Loan Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

Transfer News Highlights: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 08:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Hakim Ziyech
Aleksandar Mitrovic and Hakim Ziyech (X)

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined Saudi side Al-Hilal from Premier League Fulham. The four-time Asian champions said Mitrovic’s contract would run until 2026 but did not give any financial details. British media said the Saudis paid more than 46 million pounds for the forward. Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray have signed Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan, with the option of buying him later. Galatasaray will pay

Aug 20, 2023 08:54 IST

Transfer News Live: Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic Moves to Al Hilal

Aleksandar Mitrovic joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia by leaving Fulham for a club record fee to join Al Hilal.

Al Hilal are reported to have negotiated a £50 million ($64 million) deal for the 28-year-old.

Ziyech 3.6 million euros for the 2023-2024 season and 2.9 million euros for the 2024-2025 season if he transfers to the club on a permanent basis.

