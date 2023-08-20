Transfer News LIVE, August 20: Aleksandar Mitrovic Joins Al-Hilal, Galatasaray Loan Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has joined Saudi side Al-Hilal from Premier League Fulham. The four-time Asian champions said Mitrovic’s contract would run until 2026 but did not give any financial details. British media said the Saudis paid more than 46 million pounds for the forward. Turkish Super League champions Galatasaray have signed Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan, with the option of buying him later. Galatasaray will pay