Transfer News Live, August 5: Bayern Munich Go Big for Harry Kane, Manchester United To Announce Rasmus Hojlund?

Lazio have signed Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer. Kamada, who turns 27 on Saturday, became a free agent after his contract with German side Eintracht Frankfurt was not renewed.

Kamada won the Europa League with Eintracht in 2022.

Lazio did not disclose further details of the deal but according to Italian media reports Kamada has signed a two-year contract with the option to add a third year.