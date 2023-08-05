Transfer News Live, August 5: Bayern Munich Go Big for Harry Kane, Manchester United To Announce Rasmus Hojlund?

Live now
Curated By: Ritayan Basu
Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 07:06 IST
New Delhi, India
LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Bayern Munich have submitted an offer in excess of 100 million euro for Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Personal deals are not expected to be a problem but reports suggest the Bavarians may walk away if rejected again. Rasmus Hojlund has signed for Manchester United and is expected to be presented at Old Trafford today. Chelsea have signed France international centre-back Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on a six-year contract. Lazio have signed Japan
Lazio have signed Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer. Kamada, who turns 27 on Saturday, became a free agent after his contract with German side Eintracht Frankfurt was not renewed.
Kamada won the Europa League with Eintracht in 2022.
Lazio did not disclose further details of the deal but according to Italian media reports Kamada has signed a two-year contract with the option to add a third year.