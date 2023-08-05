CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaniGyanvapi SurveyKalki KoechlinNora Fatehi
Home » Football » Transfer News Live, August 5: Bayern Munich Go Big for Harry Kane, Manchester United To Announce Rasmus Hojlund?

Live now

Transfer News Live, August 5: Bayern Munich Go Big for Harry Kane, Manchester United To Announce Rasmus Hojlund?

Transfer News Live Updates: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 07:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund
Harry Kane and Rasmus Hojlund (Twitter)

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Bayern Munich have submitted an offer in excess of 100 million euro for Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Personal deals are not expected to be a problem but reports suggest the Bavarians may walk away if rejected again. Rasmus Hojlund has signed for Manchester United and is expected to be presented at Old Trafford today. Chelsea have signed France international centre-back Axel Disasi from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on a six-year contract. Lazio have signed Japan

Aug 05, 2023 07:04 IST

Transfer News Live: Lazio Sign Daichi Kamada

Lazio have signed Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer. Kamada, who turns 27 on Saturday, became a free agent after his contract with German side Eintracht Frankfurt was not renewed.

Kamada won the Europa League with Eintracht in 2022.

Lazio did not disclose further details of the deal but according to Italian media reports Kamada has signed a two-year contract with the option to add a third year.

Read more

midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer.

Latest News

Latest Blogs