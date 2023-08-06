Transfer News Live, August 6: Kylian Mbappe Not Rejoining PSG, Only Wants Real Madrid Move

Live now
Kylian Mbappe will not rejoin PSG after their Japan tour as the Parisian club remains certain that the French superstar dreams of Real Madrid.
Manchester United signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The 20-year-old signed a five-year contract with an option to extend by 12 months for an initial 64 million pounds and that fee could go up by a further 8 million pounds dependent on preformances.
Manchester City signed Croatia center-back Josko Gvardiol from Leipzig for 90 million euros, ranking him among the most expensive defenders in football history.
The 21-year-old signed a five-year contract with City, which won a treble of trophies last season: the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup.
Chelsea signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year contract. The transfer fee was reported to be 25 million pounds for the Spain international, who is expected to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting spot.