Transfer News Live, August 7: Harry Kane Says His Goodbye to Fans, Kylian Mbappe Drama Continues

Speculation continues to swirl about Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur amid interest in the striker from Bayern Munich. The England captain, who has one year left on his contract at Tottenham, is reportedly the subject of a take-it-or-leave-it offer from Bayern of more than 100 million euros.

Kane was given a standing ovation by Tottenham fans after being substituted late in the game, and he applauded back. He then returned to the field to applaud fans after the final whistle.