Home » Football » Transfer News Live, August 7: Harry Kane Says His Goodbye to Fans, Kylian Mbappe Drama Continues

Live now

Transfer News Live, August 7: Harry Kane Says His Goodbye to Fans, Kylian Mbappe Drama Continues

Transfer News Live Updates: Follow the latest transfer news and gossips from the world of football.

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 07:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Harry Kane thanked Tottenham fans before and after the match
Harry Kane thanked Tottenham fans before and after the match

LIVE Transfer News Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Harry Kane was given a standing ovation by Tottenham Hotspur fans after being substituted late in the game, and he applauded back. He then returned to the field to applaud fans after the final whistle. He could leave for free next year if he stays for this season and doesn’t sign a new contract at Tottenham, where he has played as a professional since 2010. Tottenham and Bayern have held talks about Kane, with the Baverian club being confident the striker

Aug 07, 2023 07:12 IST

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane Confirmedt to Leave Tottenham Hotspur?

Speculation continues to swirl about Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham Hotspur amid interest in the striker from Bayern Munich. The England captain, who has one year left on his contract at Tottenham, is reportedly the subject of a take-it-or-leave-it offer from Bayern of more than 100 million euros.

Kane was given a standing ovation by Tottenham fans after being substituted late in the game, and he applauded back. He then returned to the field to applaud fans after the final whistle.

Read more

would make the move this summer.

