Transfer News Live, July 30: Real Madrid Want Kylian Mbappe Before La Liga Starts, Liverpool Plot Shock Loan Move

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 08:28 IST
Transfer News Live, July 30: The Kylian Mbappe saga just keeps revolving, as per the latest updates, Real Madrid want to conclude a deal before the start of their La Liga campaign. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the football transfer window and it’s a good time to be a Madrid fan as the club are looking to complete a deal for Mbappe in the first couple of weeks of August.
The La Liga giants are set to start their league campaign against Athletic Bilbao on August 13 and they are hoping for a resolution to the Mbappe saga before that, however, it seems unlikely that the Frenchman would join Madrid before that given his
Manchester United are on the verge of completing a deal for Ramus Højlund for a fee of £72m, the player is set to undergo his medical tests soon, and then time for paperwork. Personal terms agreed, contract until June 2028 with option to extend for 2029. Happy United fans?
According to Mirror Football, Liverpool are preparing a shock move for Kylian Mbappe looking to land the Frenchman on a one year loan deal, which would help generate a fee for PSG and allow Mbappe to join Real Madrid next summer.
🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Liverpool are in talks with PSG over a sensational loan move for Kylian Mbappé.
The Reds are ready to offer Mbappé a one-year loan deal, which will bring in cash for PSG and allows the 24-year-old to complete his dream move to Real Madrid next year.… pic.twitter.com/U9gh4PAMC2
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 29, 2023
PSG are reportedly beaten to the signing of Rasmus Hojlund who is set to undergo his medical at Manchester United very soon, the Atalanta striker didn’t feature in his side’s friendly against Bournemouth with the deal set to be completed.
