Home » Football » Football Transfer News Live Updates: David de Gea to Leave Manchester United, Arsenal Bid Again for Declan Rice

Live now

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 07:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Manchester United's David de Gea and Erik ten Hag
Manchester United's David de Gea and Erik ten Hag (Twitter)

Transfer News Live Today June 28: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

David de Gea is set to leave Manchester United after contract negotiations fell through at the 11th hour with Erik ten Hag reportedly not being too keen on the shot-stopper. The Spaniard entered the last week of his £375,000-a-week deal and will become a free agent on June 30 and even agreed to an extreme wage reduction.

Manchester City have signed Chelsea’s Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a four-year deal for a reported 25 million

Jun 28, 2023 07:15 IST

pounds plus five million in add-ons.

