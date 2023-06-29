Football Transfer News Live Updates: Arsenal Sign Kai Havertz, Spurs Rope in James Maddison

Live now
Last Updated: June 29, 2023
Transfer News Live Today June 29:
Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of creative midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City.
Arsenal have signed German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a “long-term contract”.
We keep moving forward.
Former Chelsea goalie Edouard Mendy became the latest big name signing to join Saudi Pro League as the Senegalese player penned a contract with Al-Ahli.
