Home » Football » Football Transfer News Live Updates: Arsenal Sign Kai Havertz, Spurs Rope in James Maddison

Live now

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Arsenal Sign Kai Havertz, Spurs Rope in James Maddison

Football transfer live updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossips from the world of football

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 07:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Kai Havertz signed with Arsenal and Spurs brought in James Maddison
Kai Havertz signed with Arsenal and Spurs brought in James Maddison (Twitter)

Transfer News Live Today June 29: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

Arsenal signed Germany forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract. The transfer fee has not been disclosed but British media reported Arsenal will pay Chelsea 65 million pounds with an additional 5 million pounds in add-ons. Edouard Mendy has left Chelsea to join Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Tottenham Hotspur signed midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City on a five-year deal, for a transfer fee of 40 million pounds for the

Jun 29, 2023 07:33 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: James Maddison Signed from Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of creative midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City.

Jun 29, 2023 07:30 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Kai Havertz Signed from Chelsea

Arsenal have signed German attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a “long-term contract”.

Jun 29, 2023 07:09 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Edouard Mendy Joins Al-Ahli

Former Chelsea goalie Edouard Mendy became the latest big name signing to join Saudi Pro League as the Senegalese player penned a contract with Al-Ahli.

26-year-old.

Latest News