Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester City Bid for Declan Rice, Harry Kane Eyes Bayern Munich Move

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 08:04 IST
New Delhi, India
Transfer News Live: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.
Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract. Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from Chelsea.
Adrien Rabiot is set to extend his contract at Juventus as Manchester United are moving their interests elsewhere after failing to strike a deal with Mason Mount as well as Declan Rice. Harry Kane eyes a move away to Bayern
Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City have submitted an official bid of is £80m + £10m add-ons for West Ham United’s Declan Rice.
England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be on his way to Germany as he fancies a move to the Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.
This comes as a big blow to Manchester United, who are in the market for a striker.