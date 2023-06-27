CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester City Bid for Declan Rice, Harry Kane Eyes Bayern Munich Move

Live now

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 08:04 IST

New Delhi, India

England stars Declan Rice and Harry Kane
England stars Declan Rice and Harry Kane (Twitter)

Transfer News Live: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract. Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from Chelsea.

Adrien Rabiot is set to extend his contract at Juventus as Manchester United are moving their interests elsewhere after failing to strike a deal with Mason Mount as well as Declan Rice. Harry Kane eyes a move away to Bayern

Jun 27, 2023 08:04 IST

Manchester City Transfer Updates Live: Official Bid for Declan Rice

Transfer speciallist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City have submitted an official bid of is £80m + £10m add-ons for West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

Jun 27, 2023 07:18 IST

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Live: Harry Kane to Bayern Munich?

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be on his way to Germany as he fancies a move to the Bavarian giants Bayern Munich.

This comes as a big blow to Manchester United, who are in the market for a striker.

Read more

Munich.

