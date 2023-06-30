CHANGE LANGUAGE
Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?

Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?

Football transfer live updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossips from the world of football

Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 07:59 IST

Mason Mount to Manchester United and West Ham' Decaln Rice
Mason Mount to Manchester United and West Ham' Decaln Rice (Twitter)

Transfer News Live Today June 30: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.

According to reports in England, Manchester United have agreed to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55 million. United will pay an additional £5 million dependent on Mount’s appearances and success at Old Trafford, with the 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.

Erik Ten Hag’s team have been linked with a number of top strikers including Tottenham’s Harry

Jun 30, 2023 07:47 IST

Arsenal Transfer News Live: Declan Rice Done? Medical Today?

Arsneal have reportedly agreed a deal with West Ham United to bring Declan Rice t othe Emirates.

The deal for the England midfielder is worth £105m and a medical for Rice has been scheduled for today.

Jun 30, 2023 07:16 IST

Manchester United Transfer News: Mason Mount Deal Done

Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million) with 5 million pound as add ons for a five-year deal.

Kane, Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

