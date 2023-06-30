Football Transfer News Live Updates: Manchester United Agree Mason Mount Deal, Declan Rice to Arsenal Done?

Live now
Transfer News Live Today June 30: Welcome to our live blog of the summer transfer window as football clubs around the world are trying hard to make signings and strengthen their squads.
According to reports in England, Manchester United have agreed to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55 million. United will pay an additional £5 million dependent on Mount’s appearances and success at Old Trafford, with the 24-year-old is understood to have agreed a five-year contract, with an option for a further year.
Erik Ten Hag’s team have been linked with a number of top strikers including Tottenham’s Harry
Arsneal have reportedly agreed a deal with West Ham United to bring Declan Rice t othe Emirates.
The deal for the England midfielder is worth £105m and a medical for Rice has been scheduled for today.
