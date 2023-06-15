Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Newcastle Interested in Nicolas Barella, Christophe Galtier Could Replace Luciano Spalletti at Napoli

The summer transfer window is open for business, and several high-profile moves are expected to come to pass before the kick off the upcoming season of club football as teams seek to strengthen their ranks in preparation for their upcoming challenges.

The biggest transfer news of the season is the transfer of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi to the MLS as he opted to switch to the David Beckham-owner Inter Miami after two years in the French capital city club of PSG. Read More