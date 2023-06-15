CHANGE LANGUAGE
Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Newcastle Interested in Nicolas Barella, Christophe Galtier Could Replace Luciano Spalletti at Napoli

Live now

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Newcastle Interested in Nicolas Barella, Christophe Galtier Could Replace Luciano Spalletti at Napoli

Summer Football Transfer Window 2023: Here you can follow all the updates from the ongoing summer transfer window

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 09:30 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

The summer transfer window is open for business, and several high-profile moves are expected to come to pass before the kick off the upcoming season of club football as teams seek to strengthen their ranks in preparation for their upcoming challenges.

The biggest transfer news of the season is the transfer of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi to the MLS as he opted to switch to the David Beckham-owner Inter Miami after two years in the French capital city club of PSG. Read More

Jun 15, 2023 09:20 IST

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Galtier to replace Spaletti at Napoli?

Italian Champions Napoli are reportedly closing in on bringing Frenchman Christophe Galtier to replace Luciano Spaletti.

The former Lille manager couldn’t meet PSG’s lofty expectations in the UCL, and is touted as possible replacement for the outgoing Spaletti in Naples

Jun 15, 2023 09:14 IST

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Newcastle United want Barella.

Newcastle have strong interest in bringing the Italian international to English shores, but Inter claim that they haven’t received any formal offers just yet for the midfielder.

Jun 15, 2023 09:11 IST

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: AC Milan eye Lazio teenager.

Italian giants AC Milan have expressed their interest in signing 18-year-old Lazio player Luka Romero.

Jun 15, 2023 09:07 IST

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Nacho to extend Real Madrid stay

Rael Madrid defender Nacho has reportedly agreed to extend his stay at the Spanish capital for an extra year.

Jun 15, 2023 09:04 IST

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Mahrez to move to Saudi?

Al Ahliare said to be interested in roping in Algerian winger Riyadh Mahrez, following his historic treble with Manchester City.

Jun 15, 2023 09:02 IST

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Chelsea not up for Lukaku, Koulibaly Loan moves

Chelsea not interested in negotiating loan moves for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Jun 15, 2023 08:50 IST

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy to France?

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy is said to be on the move away from London with interests from French clubs for the Senegalese shot stopper.

Jun 15, 2023 08:48 IST

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: New Governing Body Endorsement for International players.

The FA expressed that the Home Office approved new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria for international player visas, effective from the start date of the 2023 transfer window, 14 June.

 

Jun 15, 2023 08:46 IST

Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Newcastle Interested in Nicolas Barella, Arsenal Eyeing Declan Nice, Kai Havertz

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window.

Read more

ALSO READ| ‘Lionel Messi Didn’t Get the Respect he Deserved in France’, Says Kylian Mbappe After Argentine’s Departure from PSG

Engish star Jude Bellingham was announced as Real Madrid’s newest acquisition as the Spanish giants announced the signing of the midfielder from German side Borussia Dortmund, with the transfer accounting for a surplus of 100 million pounds.

English heavyweights Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Chelsea’s English midfielder Mason Mount as the Manchester-based side seeks to bolster their midfield after securing qualification to the UCL.

United sent in an initial bid for the 24-year-old, but the London-based unit has reportedly rejected the bid.

According to reports, United submitted an opening bid of 40 million pounds, which the Todd Boehly-owned club rejected.

ALSO READ| Modric Leads Croatia to Nations League Final with Win Over Netherlands

According to sources, the Blues are eyeing a bid of around 70 million for the services of the English player.

Another Chelsea midfielder, Kai Havertz, is said to be on the reader of Mikel Arteta’s radar, as the Premier League runners-up seek to strengthen their squad in order to mount a title challenge yet again in the upcoming campaign.

Long-serving midfielder Granit Xhaka is all set to move to pastures new as a switch to the Italian capital city club of AS Roma seems more and more likely.

Another player Arsenal have been keen to bring into their fold is the English holding midfielder Declan Rice, who was crucial in West Ham lifting the UEFA Conference League Title a week ago, and is set to be the Gunners’ primary target in the window.

The hammers value Rice highly and will not possibly let go of him for less than 100 million pounds.

