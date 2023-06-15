Transfer Window June 15 LIVE Updates: Newcastle Interested in Nicolas Barella, Christophe Galtier Could Replace Luciano Spalletti at Napoli

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 09:30 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
The summer transfer window is open for business, and several high-profile moves are expected to come to pass before the kick off the upcoming season of club football as teams seek to strengthen their ranks in preparation for their upcoming challenges.
The biggest transfer news of the season is the transfer of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi to the MLS as he opted to switch to the David Beckham-owner Inter Miami after two years in the French capital city club of PSG. Read More
Italian Champions Napoli are reportedly closing in on bringing Frenchman Christophe Galtier to replace Luciano Spaletti.
The former Lille manager couldn’t meet PSG’s lofty expectations in the UCL, and is touted as possible replacement for the outgoing Spaletti in Naples
PSG and Christophe Galtier are close to reaching an agreement on termination of the contract — as settlement process is underway. 🔵 #PSG
Napoli are in contact with Galtier since last week, he’s one of the most concrete options to replace Luciano Spalletti. pic.twitter.com/8G3K5hKZAV
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023
Newcastle have strong interest in bringing the Italian international to English shores, but Inter claim that they haven’t received any formal offers just yet for the midfielder.
Inter have not received formal approach or bid for Nicolò Barella. Newcastle have genuine interest as Telegraph called, but nothing is advanced at this stage. 🇮🇹 #Barella
Inter sources feel £50m is nowhere near his valuation… also, nothing agreed with Barella on personal terms. pic.twitter.com/lzCmSCHW8o
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023
Italian giants AC Milan have expressed their interest in signing 18-year-old Lazio player Luka Romero.
AC Milan are interested in Luka Romero as free agent. Talks are taking place with his representatives as 2004 born talent is set to leave Lazio. 🔴⚫️🇦🇷 #ACMilan
Many clubs like Romero but Milan are trying to complete this deal for present and future, as @MatteMoretto called. pic.twitter.com/xvKbm6Qj71
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023
Rael Madrid defender Nacho has reportedly agreed to extend his stay at the Spanish capital for an extra year.
Nacho will sign new short term deal at Real Madrid in the next days — he has agreed directly with Florentino Pérez that it will be completed very soon. ⚪️✅ #RealMadrid
Documents are ready; matter of time for the announcement, could take place on Monday. pic.twitter.com/3Oe5s7Cf7F
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023
Al Ahliare said to be interested in roping in Algerian winger Riyadh Mahrez, following his historic treble with Manchester City.
Understand Al Ahli have submitted an official contract bid to Riyad Mahrez — negotiations are underway on player side. Al Ittihad are not in the race now, it’s Al Ahli on it. 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #MCFC
Manchester City would require a fee to let Mahrez leave. Talks expected to continue soon. pic.twitter.com/PrVcRAFTYL
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023
Chelsea not interested in negotiating loan moves for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
Chelsea have told Inter they’ve no plan to accept loan deals for Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly at this stage. 🔵 #CFC
Talks between clubs will continue in order to find a solution; player’s position will also be crucial to understand how to proceed. pic.twitter.com/hFi6sK4EAq
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023
Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy is said to be on the move away from London with interests from French clubs for the Senegalese shot stopper.
Chelsea expect Edouard Mendy to leave the club this summer in any case, with Kepa with better chances of staying at the club. 🔵 #CFC
Mendy signed with Fali Ramadani as new agent two months ago and French clubs are now showing interest in signing him. pic.twitter.com/B8X8ws21Cw
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2023
The FA expressed that the Home Office approved new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria for international player visas, effective from the start date of the 2023 transfer window, 14 June.
The Home Office has approved new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria for international player visas which are effective from the opening of the June transfer window (14th June).
Full statement: https://t.co/51f5KO6I4M pic.twitter.com/i7V29Vgf5Y
— The FA (@FA) June 14, 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 2023 Summer Transfer Window.
ALSO READ| ‘Lionel Messi Didn’t Get the Respect he Deserved in France’, Says Kylian Mbappe After Argentine’s Departure from PSG
Engish star Jude Bellingham was announced as Real Madrid’s newest acquisition as the Spanish giants announced the signing of the midfielder from German side Borussia Dortmund, with the transfer accounting for a surplus of 100 million pounds.
English heavyweights Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Chelsea’s English midfielder Mason Mount as the Manchester-based side seeks to bolster their midfield after securing qualification to the UCL.
United sent in an initial bid for the 24-year-old, but the London-based unit has reportedly rejected the bid.
According to reports, United submitted an opening bid of 40 million pounds, which the Todd Boehly-owned club rejected.
ALSO READ| Modric Leads Croatia to Nations League Final with Win Over Netherlands
According to sources, the Blues are eyeing a bid of around 70 million for the services of the English player.
Another Chelsea midfielder, Kai Havertz, is said to be on the reader of Mikel Arteta’s radar, as the Premier League runners-up seek to strengthen their squad in order to mount a title challenge yet again in the upcoming campaign.
Long-serving midfielder Granit Xhaka is all set to move to pastures new as a switch to the Italian capital city club of AS Roma seems more and more likely.
Another player Arsenal have been keen to bring into their fold is the English holding midfielder Declan Rice, who was crucial in West Ham lifting the UEFA Conference League Title a week ago, and is set to be the Gunners’ primary target in the window.
The hammers value Rice highly and will not possibly let go of him for less than 100 million pounds.