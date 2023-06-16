Transfer Window June 16 LIVE Updates: Kylian Mbappe, Moises Caicedo, Kim Min-Jae in the Spotlight

Read more

Option..’: Kylian Mbappe on PSG Exit, Deschamps Says ‘Might Happen One Day, That He Leaves’

Mbappe sent a letter to the club management stating that he wouldn’t be signing an extension on his current contract, which keeps him tied to the club until the summer of 2024.

“I didn’t think a letter could kill or offend someone,” said the French national team captain.

PSG might be forced to sell him this summer if they are to make money off the star’s transfer or they run the risk of letting him leave on a free come next year.

French President Emmanuel Macron had mentioned that if the situation demanded, he would step in and try to convince French football’s crown jewel to stay in their nation, as he had supposedly done in the previous transfer saga.

Napoli’s Serie A title-winning defender Kim Min-Jae has turned eyeball thanks to his outstanding performances at the back of the Napoli unit that managed to claim the Scudetto after a wait of over three decades.

Napoli have announced that Rudi Garcia will try to fill the big shoes left vacant by outgoing manager Luciano Spalletti, who led the team from Southern Italy to the title as runaway winners.

Brighton player Moises Caicedo, who was coveted by Arsenal as a potential incoming transfer this season, apparently also has admirers in the Manchester United and Chelsea camps, following brilliant performances for the Seagulls, who managed to seal a European spot by finishing sixth in the league.

Brighton will feature in the UEFA Europe League next season, alongside Liverpool, who finished fifth in the recently concluded season of the Premier League.