Live Transfer Window June 17 Updates: Barcelona Improve Offer For Ilkay Gundogan, Arsenal Opening Bid For Havertz Rejected

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 10:37 IST
Live Updates Transfer Window: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the football transfer window as football clubs around the world are keeping eyes on the players that suit their project for the upcoming seasons. Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Karim Benzema have grabbed the majority of limelight so far in the transfer window with their big moves. Messi has decided to join Inter Miami in MLS which shocked many across the world as he had an earth-shattering offer from Saudi Arabia of over 1 billion USD which he rejected. While Bellingham made his dream move to Real Madrid who spent over 100 million USD to land him from Borussia Read More
Chelsea have also rejected the opening big of Kai Havertz from Arsenal. The German midfielder is one of the targets for Mikel Arteta after Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have decided to back out from the race. Fabrizio Romano has reported that the personal terms between Havertz and Arsenal have been agreed. While Chelsea want 70-75 million euro for the German star.
Chelsea have rejected the 40 million euro bid for Mason Mount from Manchester United. Renowned football transfer market pundit Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea want 70 million euro for the English midfielder.
La Liga champions Barcelona have rejected a massive bid for their young sensation Pedri as according to a report from El Espanol’s Barca site Culemania PSG offered €100 million ($109 million) to sign the Spanish midfielder. Barcelona feel Pedri is their future in the midfield and they will not look to sell him at all.
After missing out on Lionel Messi, Barcelona are trying hard to sign Ilkay Gundogan as according to the Athletic, the Catalan giants have improved their offer for the German midfielder. Gundogan recently led Manchester City to treble but his contract at the club expired after last season. City want Gundogan to sign an extension but his representatives have yet not finalised their decision.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will also look to invest heavily on the players in the ongoing transfer window if Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani manages to takeover the charge of the club. A source close to Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani said Thursday that the Qatari bidders were still awaiting clarity from Manchester United after a report suggested they could be offered exclusivity in the battle to buy the club.
United announced in November that the board was exploring “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth”, with a full sale one of the options.
The business has already been done by some teams as Liverpool moved on quickly from missing out on Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham to land Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. The Reds will look to recruit more players in the transfer window after an underwhelming last season in Premier League.
Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham looks set to be the major transfer saga as the England captain enters the final year of his contract.
Several of Kane’s international teammates could also be on the move with Declan Rice, Mason Mount and James Maddison attracting interest, while Brighton are expected to cash in once more by selling Moises Caicedo. Kai Havertz is another Chelsea who is also attracting bids from the clubs but Chelsea want around 90 million USD for the German star.