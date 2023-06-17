Live Transfer Window June 17 Updates: Barcelona Improve Offer For Ilkay Gundogan, Arsenal Opening Bid For Havertz Rejected

Read more

Dortmund. While the Los Blancos lost Karim Benzema who joined Saudi Arabia club Al Ittihad a massive money move.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will also look to invest heavily on the players in the ongoing transfer window if Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani manages to takeover the charge of the club. A source close to Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani said Thursday that the Qatari bidders were still awaiting clarity from Manchester United after a report suggested they could be offered exclusivity in the battle to buy the club.

United announced in November that the board was exploring “strategic alternatives to enhance the club’s growth”, with a full sale one of the options.

The business has already been done by some teams as Liverpool moved on quickly from missing out on Real Madrid-bound Jude Bellingham to land Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. The Reds will look to recruit more players in the transfer window after an underwhelming last season in Premier League.

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham looks set to be the major transfer saga as the England captain enters the final year of his contract.

Several of Kane’s international teammates could also be on the move with Declan Rice, Mason Mount and James Maddison attracting interest, while Brighton are expected to cash in once more by selling Moises Caicedo. Kai Havertz is another Chelsea who is also attracting bids from the clubs but Chelsea want around 90 million USD for the German star.