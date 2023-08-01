Transfer Window Live Updates August 1: PSG Fail to Trigger Ousmane Dembele's Release Clause But Will Try to Sign Him in New Way

Live now
Paris Saint-Germain failed to trigger Ousmane Dembele's release clause but they are still negotiating with Barcelona for the big transfer move this summer. Meanwhile, the Kylian Mbappe saga also continued as PSG are keen to listen to offers from Real Madrid and the English Premier League giants for the French superstar.
Sadio Mane is expected to become the latest high profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league.
Liverpool lost another midfielder to the emerging Saudi Pro League on Monday when Brazil midfielder Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad, the team where Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté now play. Fabinho moved for a reported 40 million pounds ($51.5 million) to end his five-year stay at Liverpool, which he joined from Monaco. Al-Ittihad said Fabinho has signed a three-year deal.
The deadline for Kylian Mbappe’s activating the option to extend his PSG contract by a year is over which means, the French giants will be more adamant to sell him in the ongoing transfer window. Real Madrid have not presented an official offer yet, while several Premier League giants are also finding ways to sign the French superstar.
Paris Saint-Germain failed to trigger Ousmane Dembele’s release clause however, the move is still on as the French Giants will negotiate with Barcelona in a new way. According to Fabrizio Romano, Dembele has already agreed personal terms with PSG.
As Bild and Kicker magazine reported Mane was on his way for a medical with Al Nassr, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel declined to be drawn on the player’s future.
“We are still in the transfer window and I would like to see what’s going on and wait and see how things will happen,” he told reporters after Bayern’s 1-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale in Japan.
His exit comes a week after Jordan Henderson left Liverpool after 12 years to join another Saudi team, Al-Ettifaq. Roberto Firmino also moved to the oil-rich kingdom after his contract expired at Liverpool.
“It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honor and happiness possible,” Fabinho wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Since day one at Liverpool, I’ve been embraced by everyone. What I saw inside this club, the relationship between the people there, made me feel like family. In these five years, I grew as a player, as a man, I made dreams come true.”