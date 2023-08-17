Transfer Window Live Updates: Liverpool Set Eyes on Sofyan Amrabat, Barcelona to Go All in For Joao Cancelo

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 08:29 IST
New Delhi, India
Live Transfer Market Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football summer transfer window rumours and gossip. The Saudi Pro League continues to attract players with their big money as Neymar was the last superstar to join the league and it seems like it’s not the end as the Saudi clubs are ready to sign more players from Europe. Meanwhile, Barcelona continue to find ways to sign Joao Cancelo this window as Xavi want a right full-back in the line-up, while they also have to sign a like-to-like replacement for Ousmane Dembele. Real Madrid will also look to get their hands on a striker after Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at PSG once
Liverpool have entered the race for Sofyan Ambramat as Jurgen Klopp wants an defensive midfielder this season. According to Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld, The Reds will challenge Manchester United to sign the Moroccan midfielder.
Barcelona are expected to go all out for Joao Cancelo as Xavi wants him desperately this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, they had to sell a couple of players to complete the transfer. Clement Lenglet and Sergino Dest have been picked as the players who Barcelona will look to offload as soon as possible.
