Transfer Window Live Updates August 3: Romelu Lukaku Close to Join Juventus, Ousmane Dembele Move to PSG Almost Sealed

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 09:29 IST
New Delhi, India
Live Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football’s summer transfer window as the rumours continue to attract attention before the start of season. Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga still remains the hot topic in the footballing world as Ousmane Dembele’s move to Paris Saint-Germain almost looked eminent now with Xavi already confirming the Frenchman’s desire. While Romelu Lukaku is close to signing for Juventus in the coming days as Chelsea are reportedly discussing the deal with the Italian giants.
Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has joined his boyhood team Sao Paulo until the end of the year,
PSG have set their eyes on Portugal’s Gonçalo Ramos as Fabrizio Romano has reported that the agreement between the French Giants and Benfica is almost done.
Romelu Lukaku and Juventus have reached an agreement for three seasons but Chelsea have yet not accepted the deal as they are still deciding on swapping with Dusan Vlahović, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football’s summer transfer window.
The 30-year-old Moura came out of Sao Paulo’s academy and played for the club professionally between 2010-12. He won the Copa Sudamericana with Sao Paulo in his last match before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain, and then promised he would return. So far, he has 33 goals in 128 matches for the Brazilian club.
“This is a special moment in my career, truly special,” Moura said, according to a club statement. “It is time, I am back home!”
Brazilian media reported that Moura is expected to join the MLS after his contract with Sao Paulo expires.
Moura played in France between 2013-18 before joining Tottenham. He was a free agent after leaving the London club at the end of the season.
The clubs from Saudi continue to attack the stars from European football as we might see a few more making the big move there in the coming days.