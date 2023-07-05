Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 5 July: Roberto Firmino Makes Saudi Switch, Manchester United to Make Mason Mount Announcement

Live now
Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 10:06 IST
London, United Kingdom (UK)
Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 5 July: Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates of the summer football transfer window. Here you can check the latest movement in the transfer window as teams look to strengthen their units ahead of the new season.
Liverpool cult hero Roberto Firmino has made the move to Saudi Pro League as his transfer to Al Ahli was confirmed. The former red joins some esteemed names in joining the ambitious Saudi Arabian project.
Manchester United’s new recruit Mason Mount said his goodbyes to former club Chelsea and the red devils are expected to make the announcement for the English midfielder today.
According to reports, the Gunners have finally managed to land their main transfer target of the summer window as the London giants have complete a deal north of the triple digit million mark to bring the English international to the Emirates.
Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go! Deal in place between Arsenal & West Ham and Gunners sign their top target. 🚨🔴⚪️ #AFC
£100m plus £5m add ons. It’s the most expensive signing ever for Arsenal and most expensive English player ever.
Arteta & Edu, crucial to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w0OApXoTwD
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023
Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino made the switch to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, where he joins a swathe of former Premier League stars in the ambitious Saudi Arabian project.
The Brazilian penned a deal to keep him at the Middle Eastern country for three years.
Firmino is Ready! 🫡🇧🇷
— Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) July 4, 2023