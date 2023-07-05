CHANGE LANGUAGE
Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 5 July: Roberto Firmino Makes Saudi Switch, Manchester United to Make Mason Mount Announcement

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 10:06 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 5 July: Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates of the summer football transfer window. Here you can check the latest movement in the transfer window as teams look to strengthen their units ahead of the new season.

Liverpool cult hero Roberto Firmino has made the move to Saudi Pro League as his transfer to Al Ahli was confirmed. The former red joins some esteemed names in joining the ambitious Saudi Arabian project.

Manchester United’s new recruit Mason Mount said his goodbyes to former club Chelsea and the red devils are expected to make the announcement for the English midfielder today.

Jul 05, 2023 10:06 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Declan Rice to Arsenal done deal

According to reports, the Gunners have finally managed to land their main transfer target of the summer window as the London giants have complete a deal north of the triple digit million mark to bring the English international to the Emirates.

Jul 05, 2023 09:59 IST

Transfer Market Updates: Bobby Firmino to Al Ahli announced

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino made the switch to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, where he joins a swathe of former Premier League stars in the ambitious Saudi Arabian project.

The Brazilian penned a deal to keep him at the Middle Eastern country for three years.

 

