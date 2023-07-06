CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Transfer Market LIVE Updates, July 6: Kylian Mbappe Saga Drags on, Real Madrid Close in on Arda Guler

Live now

Transfer Market LIVE Updates, July 6: Kylian Mbappe Saga Drags on, Real Madrid Close in on Arda Guler

Transfer Market LIVE Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossip from the world of football

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 08:38 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Kylian Mbappe, Arda Guler
Transfer Market LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.

The biggest news on the day has to be PSG’s appointment of Spanish mastermind Luis Enrique, who takes over from the sacked Christophe Galtier. The Spaniard led his beloved Barcelona to an iconic treble during his time at the helm of the Catalan club and also helped the Spanish national side put up some impressive displays at international tournaments.

However, the dragged-on Kylian Mbappe transfer saga continues as PSG owners take a stand on their crown jewel dilemma.

Read more

Manchester United will look to shift their focus to bringing in a goalkeeper and a striker following the announcement of new midfield recruit Mason Mount.

