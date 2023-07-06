Transfer Market LIVE Updates, July 6: Kylian Mbappe Saga Drags on, Real Madrid Close in on Arda Guler

Transfer Market LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the summer transfer window.

The biggest news on the day has to be PSG’s appointment of Spanish mastermind Luis Enrique, who takes over from the sacked Christophe Galtier. The Spaniard led his beloved Barcelona to an iconic treble during his time at the helm of the Catalan club and also helped the Spanish national side put up some impressive displays at international tournaments.

However, the dragged-on Kylian Mbappe transfer saga continues as PSG owners take a stand on their crown jewel dilemma.