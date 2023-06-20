Transfer Window Live Updates, June 20: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Eye Two Barcelona Legends, PSG Set Sights on Manchester City Star

Read more

Another player who has been heavily linked to Madrid, Harry Kane, seems to have made up his mind to remain at Tottenham Hotspur, although his England team-mate Luke Shaw recently revealed that he’s trying his best to convince Kane and West Ham star Declan Rice to join Manchester United.

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Rice while the Gunners are also in the front seat to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz who has decided to turn down Bayern Munich.

Premier League champions Manchester City are closing in on a full agreement to sign Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, whereas, PSG are looking to sign City star winger Bernardo Silva who has also received a massive contract offer from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking of the Saudi club, Chelsea goalie Eduardo Mendy, and defender Kalidou Koulibaly are both set to sign with Al-Ahli, and the club are also in talks with Hakim Ziyech.

There’s also some positive news for Arsenal who are close to securing an agreement with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, the Dutch club wants more than £30m, talks continue between the two clubs, whereas Manchester United have all but secured a lengthy contract extension with talismanic forward Marcus Rashford.