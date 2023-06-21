CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live Transfer Window June 21: Neymar Angling For Barcelona Return, Arsenal Set to Make Declan Rice Record Signing

Live now

Live Transfer Window June 21: Check here latest updates and rumours from the football transfer window including transfer news for Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona and more

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 09:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Transfer Window Live Updates June 21: Neymar, Kai Havertz, Harry Kane and more (Twitter Image)

Live Transfer Window June 21: Hello and welcome to our live blog for the ongoing summer transfer window as we bring to you the latest updates from across world football. One of the biggest developments ahead of June 21 comes from France where Neymar is once again ready to quit Paris Saint-Germain in order to seal his return to Barcelona. The PSG talisman would however need to take a massive pay cut to return back to Barca.

Meanwhile, the Kylian Mbappe saga rages on, Mbappe has completed his international duty with France and will resume his pre-season training with PSG and with just one year remaining on his Read More

Jun 21, 2023 09:33 IST

Live Transfer Window June 21: Neymar's PSG Bombshell

Hello and welcome to our live blog for the latest updates from the transfer window. There’s a huge development overnight as GOAL.COM claim Neymar is angling for a move back to Barcelona and the star forward is willing to undertake a massive pay cut to ensure his return.

current contract there are sure to be fireworks.

Another big news is regarding Harry Kane who has reportedly made up his mind to leave Tottenham Hotspur finally amid interest from Manchester United however any potential deal could cost the Red Devils upwards of £100m even though the England captain has just one year remaining on his current deal.

Arsenal’s £90m bid for Declan Rice has been rejected by West Ham United who are reportedly holding out for a £100m offer which would make the midfielder the Gunners’ record signing. They are also leading the race to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea after the Blues confirmed the signing of Christopher Nkunku on Tuesday.

Furthermore, N’Golo Kante has signed a massive contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, the Frenchman is set to join up with fellow compatriot Karim Benzema.

Saudi clubs have also approached Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi, who was on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, whereas Inter Milan have rejected a €15m approach for Marcelo Brozovic

Elsewhere, Juventus forward Angel di Maria who won the World Cup with Argentina is set to leave the club and join his former childhood club Benfica, whereas the Bianconeri are set to sign on-loan striker Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique Marseille. Permanent transfer for €6m guaranteed fee.

