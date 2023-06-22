Transfer Window June 22 LIVE: Ilkay Gundogan to Join Barcelona, Arsenal to Bring in Kai Havertz from Chelsea

Read more

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola’s first recruit when he took over at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund. He proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped City seal several trophies.

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for around 65 million pounds ($82.72 million), The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

The report said personal terms with Havertz have been agreed and the 24-year-old’s move across London will see Arsenal pay an initial fee of 62 million pounds with a further three million pounds in add-ons.

Havertz would be Arsenal’s second-most expensive signing after they paid a club-record fee of around 72 million pounds for Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

Germany international Havertz was signed by Chelsea on a five-year contract in 2020 for around 71 million pounds after two prolific seasons with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

N’Golo Kante will leave Chelsea after seven years at Stamford Bridge and join Al-Ittihad as a free agent on a three-year contract, the Saudi club said on Tuesday.

The France international, who joined the west London outfit from Leicester City in 2016, will team up with compatriot and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

AS Roma have signed French defender Evan Ndicka on a free transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Italian Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Ndicka made more than 134 Bundesliga appearances after joining Eintracht in 2018 from French side Auxerre. Ndicka won the Europa League with Eintracht in 2021-22.