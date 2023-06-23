Football Transfers Live Updates: Kylian Mbappe to Join Real Madrid in World Record Deal?

Read more

In Italy, in a sensational turn of events, a report claims that AC Milan are mulling over putting a bid for Romelu Lukaku who was on loan at Inter Milan last season. While Inter are hoping to secure another loan move, Chelsea could be tempted to offload the star should Rossoneri end up placing a lucrative bid.

Lukaku has plenty of options though with reported interest from Saudi club Al-Hilal but the Belgian may not be willing to leave Europe just yet.

Manchester United reportedly have asked Harry Kane to submit a transfer request with Tottenham or release a statement on his wish to join them. Spurs seem unwilling to part ways with the England striker and United are getting frustrated.

Man United have also seen a second big rejected by Chelsea for their midfielder Mason Mount who seems to be keen on making Old Trafford his next home. The two clubs though soon could agree on a deal.

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch has demanded more game time from Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel. If it’s not met, Gravenberch will push for a transfer.

Leicester City have been demanding £50m for James Maddison and the midfielder seems to be headed to Spurs now.