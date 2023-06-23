Football Transfers Live Updates: Kylian Mbappe to Join Real Madrid in World Record Deal?

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 09:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Today’s football transfer live news and rumours: The transfer window is open and clubs from across Europe have started shopping for the players they hope could lead them to future success. There’s no dearth of fresh talent to pick from and proven stars are also in the hunt for new challenges.
In England, Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice has seen the entry of Premier League rivals Manchester City who are also reportedly interested in signing the West Ham captain now. The Gunners though are expected to complete the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a deal reportedly in £65m range. Read More
As per a report in Forbes, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is set to join La Liga giants Real Madrid. A deal worth USD 328 million has reportedly been agreed between Real and PSG for the transfer of the world cup winner. The negotiations took place earlier this week.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the world of football transfer. We will bring to you latest updates as clubs from across Europe and elsewhere continue their pursuit of landing future superstars.
In Italy, in a sensational turn of events, a report claims that AC Milan are mulling over putting a bid for Romelu Lukaku who was on loan at Inter Milan last season. While Inter are hoping to secure another loan move, Chelsea could be tempted to offload the star should Rossoneri end up placing a lucrative bid.
Lukaku has plenty of options though with reported interest from Saudi club Al-Hilal but the Belgian may not be willing to leave Europe just yet.
Manchester United reportedly have asked Harry Kane to submit a transfer request with Tottenham or release a statement on his wish to join them. Spurs seem unwilling to part ways with the England striker and United are getting frustrated.
Man United have also seen a second big rejected by Chelsea for their midfielder Mason Mount who seems to be keen on making Old Trafford his next home. The two clubs though soon could agree on a deal.
Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch has demanded more game time from Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel. If it’s not met, Gravenberch will push for a transfer.
Leicester City have been demanding £50m for James Maddison and the midfielder seems to be headed to Spurs now.