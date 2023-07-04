CHANGE LANGUAGE
Transfer News LIVE, July 4: Man City Eye Josko Gvardiol Move, Newcastle Rope in Sandro Tonali

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

LIVE Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol wants to join Manchester City and informed the club of his desire to leave. The German club’s sports director Max Eberl said talks were underway for a possible move of the 21-year-old Croatia international to move to the Etihad this window.

Newcastle United signed Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on a five-year contract until 2028. British media reported that Magpies paid Milan a fee of 70 million

Jul 04, 2023 08:00 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Newcastle United Sign Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali for a reported £60 million ($76 million) fee.

Jul 04, 2023 07:12 IST

Transfer News Latest Updates: Marceloa Brozovic Signs for Al-Nassr

Inter Milan’s Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr on a three-year contract.

The financial details were not disclosed but Italian media said the transfer fee was 18 million euros ($19.63 million).

euros with possible add-ons.

