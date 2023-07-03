CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit PawarMaharashtra GovernmentFrance RiotsDharmendraAshes 2023
Home » Football » Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Liverpool Sign Dominik Szoboszlai, Manchester United Target Rasmus Hojlund

Live now

Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Liverpool Sign Dominik Szoboszlai, Manchester United Target Rasmus Hojlund

Football Transfer Window Live Updates: Follow us for all the latest transfer confirmation, rumours and gossips from the world of football

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 07:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Dominik Szoboszlai and Rasmus Hojlund
Dominik Szoboszlai and Rasmus Hojlund (Twitter)

LIVE Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Liverpool have signed versatile Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old Hungary captain arrives at Anfield after British media reported Liverpool paid a 70 million euros release clause in his contract.

Manchester United are preparing a second bid of £40 million to land Rasmus Hojlund. They have already had a £30m bid rejected for the Atalanta star after Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s

Jul 03, 2023 07:11 IST

Liverpool Transfer News Live: Dominik Szoboszlai Completes 70-million-euro Move

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig after paying the Hungarian’s 70-million-euro release clause.

Szoboszlai will inherit the number eight jersey vacated by Naby Keita to follow in the footsteps of one of his childhood heroes Steven Gerrard.

READ MORE

Read more

Victor Osimhen proved too expensive.

Latest News