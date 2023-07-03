Transfer News LIVE, July 3: Liverpool Sign Dominik Szoboszlai, Manchester United Target Rasmus Hojlund

LIVE Transfer Window Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the summer transfer window as football clubs from across the world are attentive to strengthening their squad. Liverpool have signed versatile Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The 22-year-old Hungary captain arrives at Anfield after British media reported Liverpool paid a 70 million euros release clause in his contract.

Manchester United are preparing a second bid of £40 million to land Rasmus Hojlund. They have already had a £30m bid rejected for the Atalanta star after Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s