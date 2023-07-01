Transfer Window Live Updates, July 1: Cesar Azpilicueta to Join Atletico Madrid, Manchester United Target Andre Onana

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 09:46 IST
New Delhi, India
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to join Atletico Madrid in the ongoing transfer window. The Spaniard wants a new challenge in his career as Inter Milan were also in the race to sign him but he is expected to move back to Spain. While Manchester United are trying to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan as David de Gea's contract ends. The Premier League giants are expected to offer a demoted contract to the Spanish goalkeeper and there are chances now that he
Chelsea continued the overhaul of its squad by selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan on Friday and then signing forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.
The 22-year-old Jackson joins the club on an eight-year deal after scoring 12 goals for the Spanish club last season, including nine in the last eight games.
Barcelona have reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance, the club said Friday.
The French defender was under contract with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan at Italian club Lecce this past campaign.
Inter Milan CEO has confirmed that Manchester United are interested in singing Andre Onana.
Inter CEO Marotta: “Manchester United confirmed to us that they’re interested in André Onana”.
“We are waiting for an official proposal in the next days, then we will decide how to react right after”.
Fabrizio Romano has reported that Cesar Azpilicueta has reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid and will sign until 2025. Inter Milan CEO also confirmed the same, “It seems that he’s tempted by proposal from Spain [Atlético Madrid] and so he’s negotiating with them”
