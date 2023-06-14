Transfer Window Live Updates: Barcelona to Sign Brazilian Wonderkid, Real Madrid Monitor Kylian Mbappe After Bombshell Statement

Live now
Football Transfer Window LIVE: Kylian Mbappe’s bombshell statement which suggested that he is not going to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain which will end next season, has set the summer transfer window on fire. All European giants are on high alert after Mbappe’s statement but Real Madrid remain the favourite if PSG decide to sell him in the transfer window. It is very highly unlikely that PSG will let Mbappe go for free next season as the star Frenchman is touted as the next poster boy in the world of football. While Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for the past many years but Read More
La Liga champions Barcelona are all set to sign Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for a five-year contract. A report in Diario AS suggests that the deal is in the final stage and Barcelona will announce the signing of the 18-year-old attacker in the coming days.
Arsenal are also looking to sign Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo in the transfer window. Cancelo was sent on loan to Bayern Munich midway last season but the Bundesliga champions have shown no interest in signing him on a permanent deal. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are preparing a £35m bid for Portuguese full back.
French defender Lucas Hernandez has reportedly informed Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the club. According to a report in Sky Sport Deutschland, Hernandez is looking to join Paris Saint-Germain in the ongoing transfer window.
Recent reports suggested that Bayern Munich have pulled out of the race to sign English midfielder Declan Rice. Sky Germany has reported that the Bundesliga champions have backed out after his skyrocket price tag set by West Ham. While Arsenal are in pole position to sign him for their project under Mikel Arteta.
After Kylian Mbappe’s announcement that he will not extend his PSG contract which ends next season, the rumours are rife in transfer market that Real Madrid might enter the race to sign him if PSG put him on the sale this season. News agency AFT suggested that PSG do not intend to let Mbappe leave for nothing and were surprised that the letter was leaked.
While Declan Rice is another player in the transfer market who will attract attention from several clubs as West Ham has already announced that the player wants to exit and they will hear the offers for him. Arsenal are the prime contenders to sign the English midfielder to strengthen their squad which failed to win the Premier League last season.
Jude Bellingham is heavily linked to Real Madrid this summer as several reports suggested that the deal is almost done as the Los Blancos have offered an amount over USD 100 million to Borussia Dortmund for the Englishman. Manchester City also tried to get their hands on the Dortmund midfielder but he chose Madrid over the recently crowned UEFA Champions League winners.
English striker Harry Kane might also look for a new club this transfer window after another fine season with Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has a desire to add silverware in his career profile but at Tottenham, he has not been able to add any so far in his career.