Transfer Window Live Updates: Barcelona to Sign Brazilian Wonderkid, Real Madrid Monitor Kylian Mbappe After Bombshell Statement

the move didn’t work out in the past. While Liverpool is also another possible destination for Mbappe as the English giants have approached him in the past. Jurgen Klopp has to revamp his squad at Anfield after their poor show last season. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are the other out-of-the-box options for Mbappe but the Frenchman has also stated that he will like to continue the upcoming season at French Captial. Now it’s all up to PSG what they want to do as it looks like a big mess now.

While Declan Rice is another player in the transfer market who will attract attention from several clubs as West Ham has already announced that the player wants to exit and they will hear the offers for him. Arsenal are the prime contenders to sign the English midfielder to strengthen their squad which failed to win the Premier League last season.

Jude Bellingham is heavily linked to Real Madrid this summer as several reports suggested that the deal is almost done as the Los Blancos have offered an amount over USD 100 million to Borussia Dortmund for the Englishman. Manchester City also tried to get their hands on the Dortmund midfielder but he chose Madrid over the recently crowned UEFA Champions League winners.

English striker Harry Kane might also look for a new club this transfer window after another fine season with Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has a desire to add silverware in his career profile but at Tottenham, he has not been able to add any so far in his career.