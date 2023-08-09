Football Transfer News Live Updates: Julian Lopetegui Resigns as Manager of Wolves; West Ham Reject 70 Million Euro Bid for Lucas Paqueta

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of football’s summer transfer window. The transfer window is well and truly underway with clubs pushing to make their signings.

The future of Joao Felix remains in doubt as Atletico Madrid has reportedly rejected a loan offer for the Portuguese from Al-Hilal. Atletico look to move the player out of the club on a permanent deal.

West Ham has been offered 70 million Euros by treble-winners, Manchester City for the signature of Brazillian, Lucas Paqueta. But the Hammers have rejected although they may be open to selling the Brazillian but for a higher price.