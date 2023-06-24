Football Transfer Live Updates: Chelsea Reject Manchester United's 3rd Bid for Mason Mount

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 10:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Manchester United made a third and possibly final, bid to land Mason Mount from Chelsea but it has reportedly been rejected. However, the saga is expected to draw a bit further with Chelsea open to in-person negotiation to come at a mutually acceptable solution.
On the other hand, despite the entry of Manchester City in the pursuit of Declan Rice, Arsenal are hopeful they will be able to sign the West Ham captain with their latest bid reported to be around £90million.
Chelsea have inched closer to bringing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal as the West London club has reportedly agreed to pay more than the release clause for the
Former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has officially joined Major League Soccer club Inter Miami where he will play alongside former teammate Lionel Messi. Busquets is likely to occupy one of the three ‘Designated Player’ spots, an MLS designation for high-earning players, whose wages do not count against the salary cap. Read More Here
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is yet to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of June. The club is already looking for other options in Diogo Costa, David Raya and Andre Onana.
Manchester United’s improved bid of £55m has reportedly been rejected by Chelsea FC with the club proposing £58m plus £7m in add-ons. Chelsea has also offered a meeting to find a solution. Mount has one year left on his contract and reportedly wants a move to Old Trafford.
Inter Miami continue to welcome former Barcelona stars having confirmed the signing of icon Lionel Messi earlier this month. They have now announced the signing for midfielder Sergio Busquets who will be reunited with Messi.
France forward Christopher Nkunu says he will do everything for the struggling club having joined them earlier this week in a six-year deal. “We can say that I am a hard worker,” Nkunku told the club’s website. “I will give everything for the club, for the fans and to help the team bring some trophies, to give the best of my football. I hope I will make them as happy as I am to be here at this club.”