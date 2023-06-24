Football Transfer Live Updates: Chelsea Reject Manchester United's 3rd Bid for Mason Mount

Manchester United made a third and possibly final, bid to land Mason Mount from Chelsea but it has reportedly been rejected. However, the saga is expected to draw a bit further with Chelsea open to in-person negotiation to come at a mutually acceptable solution.

On the other hand, despite the entry of Manchester City in the pursuit of Declan Rice, Arsenal are hopeful they will be able to sign the West Ham captain with their latest bid reported to be around £90million.

Chelsea have inched closer to bringing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal as the West London club has reportedly agreed to pay more than the release clause for the