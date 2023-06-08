Twitter Slams West Ham Fans After Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi Suffers Bloody Cut During Europa Conference League Final

On Wednesday, the Europa Conference League final at Prague’s Eden Arena experienced some ugly scenes, courtesy of some West Ham United fans. Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi ended up suffering a bloody cut on the back of his head after being attacked with an object by the opposition fans.

The unpleasant event occurred when Biraghi was preparing to take a corner kick. The footballer was keeping the ball on the mark when plastic bottles, coins, lighters and other objects were thrown towards him from a West Ham stand. Biraghi tried to handle the situation calmly, making a clapping gesture to the opposition supporters. But minutes after the incident, blood was spotted pouring from Biraghi’s head, forcing the referee to halt the proceeding.

Although, this was not the only time when the West Ham fans tried to attack the Fiorentina players. During the first half, Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez was hit by several objects. Despite showing his frustration, the Argentine striker reacted humorously. He caught a cup thrown from the West Ham section and pretended to drink some liquid from it. But the scenario got worse with the injury of Cristiano Biraghi, who had to play the remaining game with a bandage on his head. A group of West Ham players, led by captain Declan Rice, then approached their fans and attempted to calm down them.

The gestures by the West Ham fans were hugely criticised by football enthusiasts, who shelled out their responses on Twitter. A user wasted no time in labelling it as “disgraceful behaviour.”

Another fan tweeted, “West Ham fans are a disgrace. Cristiano Biraghi’s head is cut. It is disgusting.

Dropping a video of the incident, a user termed the West Ham fan base “toxic” as this kind of behaviour is unacceptable in major competitions.

A person urged FIFA to make a strict rule regarding this type of incident and tweeted, “Why not just card fans? For racism, for throwing shit and injuring players, card the fans, award a penalty kick. Other sports have done this.”

After the match, West Ham announced that any fan discovered to have thrown anything onto the pitch during the Europa Conference League final will be suspended. The Premier League club wrote in an official statement, “In order to review the incidents and take action against anyone found guilty of an offence, we will work together with the Police and other stakeholders. According to our zero-tolerance policy, anyone identified will have their information provided to the authorities and get an indefinite ban, making it impossible for them to travel with the Club or enter London Stadium.”

West Ham, however, could win the Europa Conference League title, winning the summit showdown 2-1. The match remained in the balance till the last minute of regulation time when Jarrod Bowen’s last-gasp finish got the job done for West Ham.