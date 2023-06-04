Udinese vs Juventus Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch Udinese vs Juventus Coverage on TV And Online

Both Juventus and Udinese will be aiming to end the Serie A season on a winning note when they line up against each other on Monday. The two teams had last faced earlier this year in January and Juventus had won the contest by one goal to nil.

A win against Udinese will now help Juventus in strengthening their chances of qualifying for next season’s Europa League. But the Bianconeri will have to wait for other results to go in their favour.

With 59 points from 37 matches, the Massimiliano Allegri-coached side are placed in seventh position in the Serie A standings. Juventus will head into the game after conceding three defeats in their last three games across all competitions.

Udinese find themselves at the 12th spot on the Serie A points table. Just like Juventus, Udinese also had to face three defeats in their last three fixtures.

When will the Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Udinese vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 will take place on June 5, Monday.

Where will the Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match be played?

The Udinese vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match will be played at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

At what time will the Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match start?

The Udinese vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match?

The Udinese vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match on TV?

The Udinese vs Juventus Serie A 2022-23 match will be televised live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 match?

Udinese Predicted Playing XI: Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Adam Masina, Iyenoma Udogie, Festy Ebosele, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Sandi Lovric, Lazar Samardzic, Beto

Juventus Predicted Playing XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Fedrico Gatti, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Angel Di Maria, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cuadrado, Arkadiusz Milik, Federico Chiesa