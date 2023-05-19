UEFA Europa Conference League: Fiorentina Sink Basel to Book Summit Clash Spot

Fiorentina’s Antonin Barak struck deep into stoppage time at the end of extra time to take his side into the Europa Conference League final with a 3-1 win at Basel in the second leg of the semi-final on Thursday that secured a 4-3 aggregate victory.

The Italians will face West Ham United in the final in Prague on June 7 after the London side overcame AZ Alkmaar in their semi-final.

Fiorentina took the lead in the 35th minute when a corner was met by the unmarked Nicolas Gonzalez, who headed home to level the aggregate score at 2-2.

Zeki Amdouni then scored for Basel 10 minutes into the second half before Gonzalez responded in the 72nd with a well-placed shot, sending the match into extra time.

Nine minutes into stoppage time in the extra period, Barak collected a loose ball inside the box and slotted it home from close range to send Fiorentina into the final.