Home » Football » UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Draw: Manchester United Handed Sevilla Tie, Juventus to Play Sporting Lisbon
UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Draw: Manchester United Handed Sevilla Tie, Juventus to Play Sporting Lisbon

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 18:59 IST

Paris, France

UEFA Europa League Trophy (Twitter)

Erik ten Hag's men will take on record six-time winners Sevilla in the last eight while Juventus play Sporting. Roma take on Feyenoord and German side Bayer Leverkusen drawn against Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium

Manchester United face record six-time winners Sevilla in the quarter-finals of the Europa League while Juventus will play Arsenal’s conquerors Sporting for a place in the last four.

Roma take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last season’s Europa Conference League final won by the Italians, with Bayer Leverkusen drawn against Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium.

United, who won the competition in 2017 and lost the final two years, could potentially take on Juventus — and former midfielder Paul Pogba — in the semi-finals.

The English side host Sevilla in the first leg of their tie on April 13, with the return a week later in Spain. United beat Sevilla’s city rivals Real Betis 5-1 on aggregate in the last 16.

Sevilla defeated United 2-1 in a single-leg semi-final in the 2019-20 competition en route to their most recent Europa League title.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 17, 2023, 18:59 IST
Read More