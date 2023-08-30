UEFA Turns Down Spanish FA's Request To Exclude Spanish Teams From European Football Amidst Rubiales Controversy

In what can only be termed as yet another twist in the tale of Luis Rubiales’ controversy, UEFA has turned down the Spanish FA’s request to expel and exclude all La Liga teams from European competitions, because of government interference over demands to remove Rubiales from the presidency of the organisation.

This move comes across as a shallow attempt to try and silence all those who have called out Rubiales and his actions on the biggest stage. What seems to be lost in the whole mess is the fact that the RFEF believes that Spanish football should pay the price for Rubiales, whilst he seemingly gets away scot-free with no consequences.

Rubiales has claimed that the kiss on the mouth he gave to captain Jennifer Hermoso was consensual, but Hermoso has denied this in a statement.

After Rubiales defiantly vowed not to step down at the assembly, the Spanish government started legal proceedings against him in the national sports court.

And in defiance, the RFEF had sent a letter to UEFA requesting them to suspend Spanish clubs as a form of rebellion and masked moral bribery.

However, it has now been reported that UEFA will not comply with the Spanish federation’s request for a sanction.

In the midst of all this, Rubiales’ mother Angeles Bejar locked herself in a church to go on a hunger strike, demanding an end to “the bloody and inhuman hounding" of her son, before police and doctors finally intervened.

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Rubiales after taking control of the process as it had organized the Women’s World Cup. However, FIFA did not invoke its version of the rules against government interference to protect Rubiales.

This suspension prevents Rubiales from taking part in official business and having contact with other officials.

Spain’s government said Tuesday it had submitted further paperwork to a specialist sports tribunal examining its complaints against scandal-hit football chief Luis Rubiales, who sparked outrage by forcibly kissing a Women’s World Cup player.

In a year when the country was crowned as the world champions after a historic tournament that will change the landscape and perception of women’s football for good, it is a shame that Spanish women’s national team has been dragged into a scandal. But nevertheless, their triumph and spirit remains unfaltering, and shall never be denied or downplayed.