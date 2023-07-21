USA vs Vietnam Live Football Streaming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: How to Watch USA vs Vietnam Coverage on TV, Online

Reigning champions, the United States of America (USA), will kick off their campaign in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with an easy assignment against Vietnam, who are appearing in the tournament for the first time in history. Interestingly, this will be the fifth time when the USA Women’s team are facing off against an opponent from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in the opening match of a World Cup.

The Group-E clash between the USA and Vietnam will be held at Eden Park in Auckland on July 22. The USA Women’s team has been unbeaten in 15 games against AFC teams so far in the World Cup. They will eye to continue their dominance by picking up a victory against Vietnam.

Eden Park, where the Vietnam match will be hosted, is a familiar venue for the USA. They rounded off their January camp here with a commanding 5-0 victory over New Zealand. In their most recent outing, the USA got the better of Wales, winning the friendly game 2-0. Vietnam, on the other hand, earned their maiden qualification in the FIFA Women’s World Cup after winning the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup Play-off. They are one of eight teams that are making their debut in the coveted tournament this year.

Ahead of Saturday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between USA and Vietnam; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between USA and Vietnam will be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between USA and Vietnam will take place on July 22, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match USA vs Vietnam be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between USA and Vietnam will be played at Eden Park in Auckland.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between USA and Vietnam begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between USA and Vietnam will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast USA vs Vietnam FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match?

USA vs Vietnam match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the USA vs Vietnam FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match?

The USA vs Vietnam match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

USA vs Vietnam Possible Starting XI:

USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Naeher, Fox, Cook, Girma, Dunn, Sanchez, Sullivan, Horan, Smith, Thompson, Morgan

Vietnam Predicted Starting Line-up: Kim Thanh, Thu Thao, Thu Thuong, Diem My, Thi Thu, Thi Loan, Bich Thuy, Thanh Nha, Thi Van, Nhu, Hai Yen