Varanasi is Testament to Tremendous Potential and Raw Talent That Uttar Pradesh Possesses: Inter Kashi Founder

Inter Kashi was launched on the auspicious occasion of Devshayani Ekadashi as the first national-Level football club from Uttar Pradesh and in the eternal city of Varanasi.

YMS Finance Pvt. Ltd, part of the RDB Group, roped in Euroean clubs - Atletico de Madrid, Inter Escaldes and FC Andorra and chose Varanasi as its home base in Utar Pradesh, given the potential in the state and population of Indian state.

Players from the state have been forced in the past to venture outwards in search of opportunities and Inter Kashi wants to change that.

“We take great pride in getting the opportunity to start the newest football club in India from the nation’s legendary, historic, and eternal city. The foundation of our football club, Inter Kashi, in the civilizational city of Varanasi is testament to the tremendous potential and raw talent that Uttar Pradesh possesses as the most populous state in the nation. Our aim is to harness and nurture this talent, and develop not just talented footballers, but also humble, respectful, and professional human beings who can contribute to society," emphasised Inter Kashi founder Vinod Dugar.

“We invite each and every stakeholder in Indian football, be it the federation, the state association, local clubs, fans, and football enthusiasts to work together and collaborate to achieve the grand vision of taking Indian football to its rightful stature in Asia and the World. We feel that tapping into the enormous talent pool of Uttar Pradesh, which is as yet going untapped, can be the difference maker, and the first step that we take in this venture,” Vinod Dugar said.

“Though we are only at the start of this venture, we are sure that we will soon be making a significant impact on the Indian football landscape. While the destination we want to reach is certainly far away, we can promise that it is going to be an incredible journey and we hope that all stakeholders in Indian football join us to partake in this initiative, and undertake the journey together, as our goals, visions, and dreams are all common”, he added.

Inter Kashi is aiming to bring I-League football to state of UP for the first time and has submitted a bid to compete from the 2023-24 season.