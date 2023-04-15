VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming For Bundesliga 2022-23: How to Watch VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Coverage on TV And Online

Relegation-threatened VFB Stuttgart will be desperate to clinch the full three points from their next match in Bundesliga. But it will not be an easy task for the Sebastian Hoeness-coached side as they will take on the mighty Borussia Dortmund on Satutrday, April 15. The Bundesliga match between VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. VFB Stuttgart will head into the game after winning their last two matches across all competitions. With 23 points to their name, VFB Stuttgart are now struggling at the 16th spot in the Bundesliga standings. Table-toppers Bayern Munich will also be keeping a close eye on the outcome of the clash between VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund.

In their last match, second-placed Borussia Dortmund got the better of Union Berlin by two goals to one. With 18 wins from 17 games, Edin Terzic’s men now have 56 points under their belt.

When will the VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga match between VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund will be played on April 15, Saturday.

Where will the VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

What time will the VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliiga 2022-23 match start?

The Bundesliga match between VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

How to live stream VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match?

The match between VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2022-23 match on TV?

The Bundesliga match between VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable XIs of VFB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund?

VFB Stuttgart predicted starting line-up: Fabian Bredlow, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito, Josha Vagnoman, Wataru Endo, Atakan Karazor, Enzo Millot, Borna Sosa, Sehrou Guirassy, Chris Fuhrich

Borussia Dortmund predicted starting line-up: Gregor Kobel, Mats Hummels, Julian Ryerson, Raphael Guerreiro, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Sebastien Haller

