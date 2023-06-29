WATCH: Victor Osimhem Channels 'Inner Ronaldinho' in Kickabout With Mates in Lagos

Serie A winner Victor Osimhen has hit the headlines after leading the Southern Italian side Napoli to their first Scudetto in over three decades.

The Nigerian forward topped the goalscoring charts in the Italian top flight with 26 goals, well clear of his closest competitor-Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, who managed to bag 21 strikes to his name.

During the off-season, the 24-year-old forward is back in his home nation as he enjoys some downtime in Lagos ahead of the start of the upcoming football calendar.

He was seen playing a 5-a-side game of football with some old mates of his in Lagos, and a clipping from the kickabout has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Osimhen can be seen flicking the ball over an opponent’s head and juggling the ball numerous times as he beat a couple of players in a goal-bound surge.

It was a demonstration of the incredible ability the former Lille striker possesses.

Victor Osimhen is too good… pic.twitter.com/DmKASd2d6v— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 29, 2023

Osimhen was also pictured paying a visit to one of his teachers, who reportedly encouraged the player and suggested to his father to let the young forward follow his heart and pursue his footballing dream during his visit to his motherland.

The 24-year-old’s purple patch in Italy has triggered a bidding war among Europe’s elite clubs as English heavyweights such as Manchester United, who are in the market for a striker they so desperately need, and London-side Chelsea, who are going through an overhaul of players after shipping a huge contingent of players to Saudi Pro League in the ongoing transfer window.

Reports have emerged that German powerhouse Bayern Munich are also interested in bringing the Nigerian to Bavaria after Tottenham Hotspurs turned down their 70 Million Euro bid for English striker Harry Kane as Spurs said they wouldn’t even consider anything less than a three-digit-million valuation for their talismanic player.

The Italian champions, who recently announced the signing of Rudi Garcia as the new head coach of the team, after the title-winning manager Luciano Spaletti opted for some time off, will find it difficult to hold on to their star man as some of Europe’s finest and richest clubs come calling for the signing of the Nigerian.

But, irrespective of what happens from here on out, it is safe to say that Osimhen has made a niche for himself in the prestigious annals of Neapolitan folklore.