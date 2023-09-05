WATCH: A New Angle of Manchester United's Disallowed Goal Against Arsenal Settles The Offside Debate

A new clip of Manchester United’s disallowed goal against Arsenal in their Premier League fixture has surfaced on social media. The footage clearly shows that the decision to rule the goal out was correct. The new angle focuses specifically on Arsenal defender Gabriel’s movement. In the video, Gabriel looked set to track Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho as he checked to create an offside trap. The Brazilian defender’s gamble of coming up with a successful offside trap earned him respect of several fans on social media. The disallowed goal proved to be quite costly as Manchester United had to concede a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said, “It’s not offside. It’s so clear and obvious.” The Dutch coach felt that they had more than one decision against them in the game and after some time they ended up conceding two goals which in his opinion was not fair. “It is what it is and you have to accept it”, he said.

During the 88th minute of the game, Alejandro Garnacho slipped through the Gunners’ defence to earn a lead for Manchester United. However, the Red Devils’ joyous moment was short-lived as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overruled the goal. Referee Anthony Taylor was informed that Garnacho was offside during the build-up to the move. The denial of the goal led to extreme backlash from the Manchester United camp leaving coach Erik ten Hag totally exasperated.

Manchester United enjoyed a great start at the Emirates Stadium having scored the first goal of the clash. Marcus Rashford put a brilliant finish past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the 27th minute. Arsenal were quick to respond with an equalizer in the very next minute. It was Martin Odegaard who scored the crucial goal for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Manchester United scored their second goal in the dying stages only to be denied by the VAR. It was Declan Rice who earned a lead for the hosts late in the 96th minute of the game. Five minutes later, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus added another to Arsenal’s tally, sealing a commendable 3-1 victory in front of their home fans. The defeat left Manchester United struggling at the 11th spot in the Premier League standings. They have so far collected six points from four Premier League fixtures. Arsenal, on the other hand, are placed at the fifth spot on the Premier League points table.