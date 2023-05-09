WATCH | 'Angry' Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Rival Staff Member Who Tried to Take a Selfie

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of clinching the Saudi Pro League at the first attempt suffered another setback when his Al-Nassr club were held to a 1-1 home draw by lowly Al-Khaleej in Riyadh on Monday.

The visitors, who are battling to stave off relegation, took a shock lead through Fabio Martins after four minutes at Al-Awwal Park but Alvaro Gonzalez soon equalised for Al-Nassr.

Portuguese striker Ronaldo thought he had given his team the lead in the 58th minute only for the referee to cancel the goal for offside.

There was more drama after the end of the game.

As Ronaldo tried to make his way to the dressing room, a member of the opposing team’s staff tried to get a selfie with him.

The Portuguese superstar was not happy and as the Al-Khaleej support staff member tried to stand next to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, he angrily shoved him aside.

League leaders Ittihad, meanwhile, thrashed Abha 4-0 to open up a five-point cushion over second-placed Al-Nassr with four games to play.

