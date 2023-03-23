WATCH: CD Cobresal Goalie Leandro Requena Scores 101m Goal Against Colo-Colo in Chilean Primera Division

Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena pulled off a stunning goal in the game between his side CD Cobresal and Colo-Colo in the Chilean Primera Division as he netted for his team directly from a goal kick.

Cobresal were 2-0 in the game before the memorable strike from the goalie as lined up to hoof a goal kick up the field.

El arquero argentino Leandro Requena marcó uno de los goles más increíbles que se puedan ver durante la victoria por 3-1 de su equipo, Cobresal, sobre Colo-Colo en la liga chilena.Este golazo podría ser en breve un récord Guiness.#Tamaulipas #Mexico #Tampico #Futbol #Golazo pic.twitter.com/hmW5H29fae — Red Tampico (@RedTampico) March 22, 2023

In the 77th minute of the game, Requena’s goal kick sailed over the halfway mark before bouncing right in front of the opposition keeper, who was way out of his line and outside the penalty area.

The bounce helped the ball over the head of the back-peddling goalie of Colo-Colo, who misjudged the trajectory of the ball, as the stop stopper scrambled towards the goal in an attempt to stop it from crossing the line, but his desperate try proved to be futile as the ball ended up rolling into the net.

ALSO READ| Argentina National Team to Play River Plate Friendly

The 35-year-old Requena revealed that his initial reaction after having hoofed the goal kick was a sense of disappointment, as he realised that two of his teammates were unmarked on the other side of the field.

But, much to his amusement and to the players donning the jersey of Cobresal, the ball went into the net and triggered a celebration frenzy from the players who were absolutely stunned by the goal.

The custodian also mentioned the location of the team’s stadium, which is located at a high altitude of approximately 2,400 meters above sea level, played a role in his memorable strike.

The current record for the world’s longest goal scored stands at 96.01 metres, scored by Newport County goalie Tom King against Cheltenham Town in the fourth tier of English football.

It was noted that Requena’s goal was netted from a distance of 101 meters and Cobresal said they would apply for the strike to be ratified as the goal scored from the longest distance by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Read all the Latest Sports News here