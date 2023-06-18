WATCH: Pitch Invader Hugs Cristiano Ronaldo, Lifts Him in Air as Duo Also Hits 'Siu' During Portugal's Match

The clash between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina was interrupted by a pitch invader who turned out to be a Cristiano Ronaldo fan. It was a dream moment for the young fan who entered the field with a Portugal flag. Ronaldo enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and Sunday’s clash (IST) was a proof of it. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played his third match under new Portuguese manager Roberto Martinez who joined the team after the 2022 WC debacle.

The pitch invader managed to avoid the security as he ran towards Ronaldo. hugged him and touched his feet. The fan also lifted the Portugal captain in the air as Ronaldo also dealt with the situation quite well and also hit his iconic ‘siu’ celebration with him, at last, the security got hold of the man and escorted him out of the field.

The video and the visuals of the incident went viral all over social media.

Meanwhile, Portugal claimed an easy 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a brace and also provided an assist to deliver a sensational performance in the national outfit. While Bernardo Silva, who was recently crowned UEFA Champions League, also got his name on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo, making his 199th appearance for Portugal, didn’t add to the men’s record of 122 international goals. While Portugal leads Group J with nine points, two more than Slovakia, which beat Iceland 2-1. The top two finishers qualify for the tournament in Germany.

This was the third game since former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez took over following the departure of Fernando Santos after the World Cup. Portugal beat minnows Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in Martínez’s first two games. His team has yet to concede a goal on his watch.