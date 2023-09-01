WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Unlocks New Goal Celebration; Know What It Means

Cristiano Ronaldo has introduced football fans to his new celebration after bagging a brace for Al-Nassr against Al-Shahab. The Portuguese superstar is currently in red-hot form, having scored five goals in three games in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr put up a strong show, winning their fixture 4-0. Ronaldo scored two penalties and assisted a goal scored by Sadio Mane. Celebrating one of the goals, Ronaldo performed a traditional Saudi dance instead of hitting his signature ‘Siuuu’. He looked at the stands, throwing his right arm in the air multiple times and shook a leg. Social media users from Saudi Arabia later explained that Ronaldo copied a Saudi Ardah, a folk dance performed by men with swords.

Al-Nassr failed to secure a victory in their first two games of the Saudi Pro League. They lost 2-1 to Al-Ettifaq and 2-0 to Al-Taawoun before putting five goals past Al-Fateh. The Knights of Najd next faced Al-Shahab and Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute. He added another in the 38th minute setting his team 3-0 up against the White Lions at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh before half-time. In the second half, Sultan Al-Ghannam netted a fourth in the 80th minute to seal a dominant victory.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi’s Ratings Drop in EA Sports FC 24

Despite scoring a brace, Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly irked after his swift header was disallowed by VAR. He was spotted shouting, “Always against me! F-ing hell!”. Ronaldo seemingly escaped his marker off a light push, scoring a header. VAR deemed his actions to be excessive resulting in the goal being disallowed. He managed to regain his composure as he slid in the ball for Sadio Mane for a third goal. Ronaldo got another shot at completing his hat-trick later in the game after Al-Shahab conceded another penalty but the Portuguese superstar generously handed the ball to his teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who was still goalless. However, the Saudi Arabian forward hit the bar, missing out on the golden scoring opportunity.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi’s MLS Game Against Nashville Sees Floyd Mayweather and Ken Griffey Jr. in Stands

The 🐐 isn’t very happy and rightly so 😤It’s a contact support for gods sake!!!pic.twitter.com/YoIZvzBqQd — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) August 29, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first trophy with Al-Nassr after beating Al Hilal 2-1 in the Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 final earlier this month. He scored both goals to clinch the trophy for his side. Ronaldo also finished as the top scorer of the tournament.