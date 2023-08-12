Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Uncontrollable Laughter After Failing to Pronounce a Brand Name

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t hold his laughter as he struggled to pronounce the name of the brand “Zuju”. The hilarious incident was captured in a promotional video on Instagram. While doing an advertisement for one of his endorsements, Kickoff by Zuju, Ronaldo was seen mispronouncing the brand’s name which resulted in multiple retakes and a lot of giggling. “Kickoff by Zuju” is a free-to-play football game available for smartphones. In the video, Ronaldo is repeatedly prompted with the word’s correct pronunciation which he eventually got right following several attempts.

Harder to say, easier to play. 😂We're launching something special at @kickoffbyzuju very soon!

The Portuguese superstar announced his move to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr last year. Despite moving away from European football, Ronaldo still remains to be one of the most valuable athletes on the planet.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person in the world with innumerable followers on Instagram. He recently became the very first person to reach the landmark of 600 million followers on Instagram. His influence and reach among the masses have established him as a commercial behemoth. Apart from his popular deal with Nike, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also endorsed brands like Armani, Tag Heuer, Herbalife and Castrol. He recently struck deals with LiveScore and Clear. Cristiano is also an entrepreneur who owns a chain of hotels popularly known as Pestana CR7. He has a clothing brand under his ‘CR7’ initials.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stint at Manchester United started on a promising note and he finished as the club’s top-scorer in his first returning season. He netted 24 goals for the English club in 38 appearances across all competitions. However, Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford led to a lot of tension between the player and the coach. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner sparked further controversy after giving an explosive interview regarding the situation at the English club. The high-voltage drama ultimately forced him to leave the club and move to Saudi side Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in good form for Al Nassr since joining the club towards the end of last year. After a formidable pre-season, the former Real Madrid goal-scorer was back with a series of brilliant performances in the Arabian Club Champions Cup. He scored a 75th-minute penalty in the semi-final of the tournament against Al-Shorta, spearheading his side to the final against Al-Hilal.